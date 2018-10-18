Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Steven Robert Mayer and Luis Oviedo Valverde

Steven Robert Mayer and Luis Oviedo Valverde met through Facebook in December of 2017. The two met in person on New Year’s Day of this year in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

“After one month chatting by Facebook and video call,[Steven] drove 5 hours on New Year’s Eve into Hilton Head Island and arrived at 9 a.m.,” Oviedo shares. “It was a big surprise for me.”

Oviedo was a public relations specialist for a luxury hotel in Canaima National Park, located in the Venezuelan Jungle. Mayer is a retired chef from Disney, and currently works full time as a chef in the Orange County Convention Center.

After maintaining a long-distance relationship for three months, the couple decided to formalize the commitment in March 2018 while they were traveling together.

“Steven proposed to me in Savannah, Georgia, after spending a magical weekend with my family,” Oviedo shares. “One month later he gave me the engagement ring in Orlando. The delivery of the ring was very special. Steven took me to the jewelry shop with the intention of taking our measurements. When arriving at Tiffany’s [& Co. at The Mall at Millenia], a new surprise awaited me. Steven for the second time proposed to me in front of everyone in the store with champagne and strawberries dipped in chocolate.”

The evening culminated with an intimate meal at The Alfond Inn Winter Park Hotel.

“When I met Luis’ parents and saw their life story, united for 43 years with true love, respect and mutual admiration,” Mayer shares about how he was sure Oviedo was the one, “a son who professes love to his parents is prepared to form a family.”

The couple wedded on Aug. 17 with a reception for 120 guests from Italy, Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico, Germany and Venezuela at the historical Dr. P. Phillips House in Downtown Orlando. The couple traveled to Key West for their honeymoon.

“It was magical. It was perfect,” Mayer says. “We were able to reunite with family and friends who traveled especially for us from different corners of the world.”

Engagement Date: March 23, 2018

Wedding Date:August 17, 2018

Venue: The Dr. P. Phillips House, Orlando

Colors: White, blue and yellow with silver accents

DJ: More Sound Entertainment

Catering: Premier Event Services

Cake Bakery: Sugar Chic by Nini Lopez

Cake/Cupcakes: Guava and cream cheese, amaretto, red velvet, peanut butter, lemon, chocolate dipped strawberries

Sugar Room: Janeth Ballester

Officiant: Kenny Hodges

Music: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John

Photographer: Alexander Reyes