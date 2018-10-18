PHOTOS: COWP’s Pride Festival at Lake Eola had something for everyone

ORLANDO | Thousands of people gathered, danced and showed their Pride around Lake Eola in downtown Orlando to celebrate Come Out With Pride on Oct. 13.

The day-long festival included live performances, vendors and entertainment for all ages. Rainbow colors were on display everywhere you looked.

While a few protesters showed up to the party, they couldn’t stop the crowd packed around Lake Eola from celebrating who they are and who they love.

Check out all the photos from the COWP Lake Eola Pride Festival.

Photos by Jeremy Williams, Jaime Donelson and Dylan Todd.