Issue 25.21: This is Halloween

Watermark Issue 25.21 // Oct. 18-31, 2018

On the Cover | Page 19

THIS IS HALLOWEEN: Central Florida and Tampa Bay prep to eat, drink and be scary!

Follow the Leader | Page 8

One Orlando Alliance names former board chair and co-convener Jennifer Foster as new executive director.

Happy Home | Page 10

Metro Wellness and Community Centers relaunches the LGBTQ Welcome Center in St. Petersburg.

Fiendly Competition | Page 21

“The Parliament [House] costume contest is the best because the costumes are at another level. You know when you win you really achieved something. There are a lot of really talented people in Central Florida. It’s quite an honor when you win.” – Costume contest expert Kelly Stewart

Tampa Terror | Page 27

The Tampa Theatre brings fabulous frights with its annual event, A Nightmare on Franklin Street.

Spooky Sound | Page 29

Tampa Bay-area podcaster Scott Swenson talks ghoulish delights and living hauntingly ever after.

Seasonal Men | Page 33

“Jersey Boys,” the story of The Four Seasons’ rise to fame and the gay man behind it, comes to Orlando.

