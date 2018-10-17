Two Spirit announces $25,000 donation to OnePulse Foundation toward permanent memorial

ORLANDO | Two Spirit Health Services announced Oct. 16 it will be donating $25,000 to the OnePulse Foundation to support the development of a permanent memorial site where the Pulse nightclub tragedy occurred on June 12, 2016.

Two Spirit is a nonprofit organization providing mental health, behavioral, substance abuse, transgender health and related services to the LGBTQ community. Two Spirit’s mission is to provide a “one- stop shop” health center where LGBTQ individuals can obtain expert healthcare by providers comprised of LGBTQ professionals and allies.

“We are a small, nonprofit dedicated to a particular audience and type of care. The OnePulse Foundation’s focus on establishing a destination for the world to visit and think about what happened and how we can prevent it from happening again is something we feel we must be part of,” said Robert Baker-Hargrove, co-founder of Two Spirit Health, in a press release.

After the Pulse tragedy, Two Spirit responded immediately by providing therapeutic counseling services to survivors and victims’ families, which they continue to provide today.

“We believe it is vital to preserve the site where this world-impacting tragedy occurred so that no one forgets the lives that were taken and the grief and sorrow that continues to this day,” said David Baker-Hargrove, co-founder of Two Spirit Health, in a press release. “As we continue to address the needs of those who survived and those who lost loved ones, we believe a memorial will help bring a level of healing. We want to be a part of the healing.”

Two Spirit will deliver a $15,000 check on Oct. 24 to Pulse owner Barbara Poma, who is executive director of the OnePulse Foundation. Two Spirit will deliver the remaining $10,000 in 2019.