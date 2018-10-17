PHOTOS: Pride starts the day off with the wedding of Debo Ofsowitz and Milena Jacobina

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride kicked off with a special celebration Oct. 13.

COWP’s Debo Ofsowitz and fiancee Milena Jacobina shared their wedding vows at noon on Lake Eola, surrounded by friends and family.

Blue Star, COWP’s entertainment director, stepped away from the stage to officiate the beautiful moment Ofsowitz and Jacobina said their “I do’s.” Ofsowitz’s roommate Troy Thomas was on hand to spread the love, handing everyone at the ceremony buttons simply stating “Love.”

Watermark was honored to be there. Here are a few of the moments we captured on film.

Photos by Dylan Todd.