PHOTOS: Pride starts the day off with the wedding of Debo Ofsowitz and Milena Jacobina

By : Rick Claggett
October 17, 2018
Comments: 0

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride kicked off with a special celebration Oct. 13.

COWP’s Debo Ofsowitz and fiancee Milena Jacobina shared their wedding vows at noon on Lake Eola, surrounded by friends and family.

Blue Star, COWP’s entertainment director, stepped away from the stage to officiate the beautiful moment Ofsowitz and Jacobina said their “I do’s.” Ofsowitz’s roommate Troy Thomas was on hand to spread the love, handing everyone at the ceremony buttons simply stating “Love.”

Watermark was honored to be there. Here are a few of the moments we captured on film.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

Share this story:

Rick Claggett

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Come Out With Pride to keep Orlando dancing with this year’s parade, festival
Come Out With Pride announces new board president
Orlando gathers downtown to celebrate Come Out With Pride