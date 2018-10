ORLANDO | After the parade, fireworks and after parties we were in need for a little recovery. Luckily, Come Out With Pride had us covered with its Pride Recovery Brunch at Celine Orlando Oct. 14.

The event included a catered brunch featuring rainbow pancakes, bottomless mimosas and a large Bloody Mary bar, and featured music by local DJ Scott Roberts.

It was a perfect way to wrap up a full week of Pride.

Photos by Danny Garcia.