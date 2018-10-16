‘Transparent’ will conclude final season with musical episode

“Transparent” will say goodbye with a musical episode.
Jill Soloway, the series’ creator, told the New York Times that the fifth and final season will end with a two-hour musical episode.
“This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway says. “So we’re like, let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going and then Jen Salke [head of Amazon Studios] sat down with me and told me, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ So we just kept singing.’”
Soloway also mentioned which musicals the episode will draw inspiration from.
“It will hopefully feel like “Jesus Christ Superstar” mixed with “La La Land” mixed with “Flight of the Conchords” with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway continued. “A little Yentl.”
The series had a major overhaul after its star Jeffrey Tambor was fired for sexual harassment claims. The allegations led to Tambor’s character Maura being written off the show.
“Transparent” season five debuts in fall 2019 on Amazon.