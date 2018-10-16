Kehlani confirms pregnancy, shades people questioning her queer identity

Singer Kehlani announced her pregnancy on social media along with photos of her growing baby bump.

“If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young,” Kehlani, 23, posted in the caption. “When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy, happy family, and whatever comes along is a plus. I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what I was sure would be forever (I’ll tell that story when it’s time).”

The singer came out as queer in April. Some people questioned how she could be pregnant and still be queer. Kehlani was quick to clarify that sexual attraction isn’t related to a person’s ability to have a child.

“Imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies,” Kehlani tweeted.

Kehlani also revealed on Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Radio” show that the father of her baby is bisexual. She says his sexual identity helped them relate to one another.

“I started dating women before I ever dated men. Then I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It’s very awesome to be understood,” Kehlani says.