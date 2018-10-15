Watermark Giveaway: Win tickets to Spooky Empire!

It’s October which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, monster mashing, and most importantly Spooky Empire! Spooky Empire is billed as the ‘Ultimate Horror Weekend!’

To enter, comment down below and let us know what your favorite horror movie is! The winner will receive a ticket, good for two people, for the entire weekend. We will select a winner on October 23 at noon.

One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. The tickets are hard copy so you must be able to pick them up at the Watermark office.

Good luck and happy commenting!