Todrick Hall apologizes for putting ex on blast on Instagram

Todrick Hall has apologized for blasting his ex on Instagram to his 1.2 million followers for allegedly cheating on him.

In a lengthy Instagram story, Hall, 33, spilled the details of his failed relationship with his ex by posting what he’s looking for in his next partner.

“Must not come on tour with me, meet other guys, start sleeping with them and give them comp tickets to my show particularly on days when I’m burying my relatives. 3. Must not lie to me about what they’re doing when they’re sleeping with me when [their] new secret side fling isn’t around,” Hall wrote.

Hall also directly addressed his ex writing “You used me, made me feel like s—. Allowed me to fly you all over the world and then snuck out to see your ex on my dime. I did everything I could to be honest with you since day one and I will not ever apologize for getting massages and going on dates with guys when I’m single and have been waiting for your sketchy a— to wake up and realize that you have made a huge mistake. I’m done dealing talking to you and dealing with people who want to date me but don’t have the time or willingness to earn my trust.”

Hall eventually had a change of heart a couple days later. He posted a video apologizing for pubicly discussing his break up online.

“I posted some things on my Insta story a couple days ago I should not have posted. I was in a situation where someone I loved had betrayed me and lied to me. And while he was not my boyfriend, we were in a sort of relationship. There were betrayals and lines that were crossed. I should have handled those situations behind the scenes. And instead I took to Instagram which was a very immature Regina George-esque approach at life, and…I posted things online not realizing the impact that it would have,” Hall begins.

“This person has been receiving death threats and people telling him that he should commit suicide…That is not something that is okay. I don’t think it is fair for me to act like it is you all’s fault for doing that. It’s my fault for blasting him on my social media. I really apologize, I should have taken the Michelle Obama approach. I took the Cardi B approach. I love Cardi B but that was not the time to do that. My mom has taught me better than that,” he continued. “This is not the way I would want my child ever to handle this situation. I will continue working on myself to be a better person for you all.”