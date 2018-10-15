‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Morgan McMichaels breaks hand punching Nazi

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 15, 2018
Comments: 0

Morgan McMichaels, who appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3,” revealed that his hand is broken because he punched a Nazi.

McMichaels posted a photo of his hand in a cast captioned: “So ya my hand is broken …. I was approached by a man at the store Who informed me that he was a Nazi and he wanted to cut my faggot throat after he took a swing I obliged him and finished the fight…. this faggot will not be victimized.”

He later posted a video of his hand in his freshly bedazzled cast.

“When ya get handed a lemon , squeeze that shit and add vodka , get ya nice old lemon drop shot !!! Nothing is gonna stop my magic so I had my cast stoned so it’s stage ready !!” he writes.

McMichaels was praised for his bravery by some people on social media.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Todrick Hall apologizes for putting ex on blast on Instagram
Aaron Philip becomes first black, disabled, trans model to sign with Elite Model
Actor Garrett Clayton comes out, reveals he has a boyfriend