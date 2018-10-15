‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Morgan McMichaels breaks hand punching Nazi

Morgan McMichaels, who appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3,” revealed that his hand is broken because he punched a Nazi.

McMichaels posted a photo of his hand in a cast captioned: “So ya my hand is broken …. I was approached by a man at the store Who informed me that he was a Nazi and he wanted to cut my faggot throat after he took a swing I obliged him and finished the fight…. this faggot will not be victimized.”

He later posted a video of his hand in his freshly bedazzled cast.

“When ya get handed a lemon , squeeze that shit and add vodka , get ya nice old lemon drop shot !!! Nothing is gonna stop my magic so I had my cast stoned so it’s stage ready !!” he writes.

McMichaels was praised for his bravery by some people on social media.

Morgan McMichaels wearing an "I PUNCH NAZIS' shirt during a gig, then punching an actual nazi who tried attacking her and THEN having her cast stoned is today's mood. pic.twitter.com/YfAcD1E4Mu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 12, 2018

the story these three images tell is so powerful all my gay energies have been restored — Phil Stamper 🚀🏳️‍🌈 (@stampepk) October 12, 2018