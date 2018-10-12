Richmond gets highest score in state on annual LGBTQ ranking

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) | The City of Richmond has received the highest score in the state for its initiatives to support LGBTQ communities.

Mayor Levar Stoney said that out of 11 municipalities rated by the Human Rights Commission in 2018, Richmond received the highest Municipal Equality Index score with a 94.

The Human Rights Campaign ranks cities across the country every year. The Municipal Equality Index scores cities from 0 to 100. In 2017, Richmond received a 42 on the MEI scorecard.

Stoney said the improvement is due to the establishment of a Human Rights Commission and non-discrimination laws, the designation of a policy adviser to serve as his LGBTQ liaison and offering transgender-inclusive benefits for city employees.