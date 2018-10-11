PHOTOS: COWP strikes a pose with House of Pride at Edge Reunion

ORLANDO | The Come Out With Pride festivities continued at the House of Pride: Edge Reunion at the Ace Cafe Oct. 10.

The event featured music by Chris Deejay Smeejay with a headlining performance by Jose Extravaganza — who rumor has it, taught Madonna how to Vogue.

Extravaganza was also a featured dancer in several of Madonna’s tours and most recently featured in documentary, “Strike a Pose.”

Several of Orlando’s notable Houses were in attendance in full flamboyance and flair!

Photos by Danny Garcia.