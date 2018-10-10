Report: Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney

Rosie O’Donnell and her police officer girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are engaged, according to a report from Radar Online.

O’Donnell, 56, reportedly proposed to Rooney, 33, over the summer but they kept the engagement quiet due to Rooney’s job.

“Elizabeth is in the police force so she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” the source told Radar Online.

O’Donnell’s rep did not confirm the report to Us Weekly but did state “They are together.”

O’Donnell confirmed she was in a relationship in November in an interview with “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

“I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve ever dated someone younger than me, and it’s a very trippy thing,” she told Stern.

However, she said she didn’t plan to marry again. O’Donnell was previously married twice. She and Kelli Carpenter were married from 2004-2007. O’Donnell then was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. Rounds died from an apparent suicide in 2017.

I will not, ever,” she insisted during the radio interview. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it doesn’t work out.”