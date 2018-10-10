PHOTOS: COWP and QLatinx screen international short film ‘MAR’ at Reel Pride

ORLANDO | A week of Pride continued on Oct. 10 when Come Out With Pride, in partnership with QLatinx, presented the inaugural Reel Pride at The Venue in Orlando.

Reel Pride screened the international LGBTQ short film “MAR (The Sea),” directed by Portuguese-Canadian filmmaker William Vitoria. Vitoria was on hand for the event and held a Q&A session after the audience watched his film.

“MAR (The Sea)” has played at several festivals throughout the world but Reel Pride was the film’s U.S. debut.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.