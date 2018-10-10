Katy Perry is taking a break from music

Katy Perry is taking a break from making music.
The 33-year-old pop star told Footwear News she plans to relax after wrapping up “Witness: The Tour.”
“I’ve been on the road for like 10 years, so I’m just going to chill,” Perry says. “I’m not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I’m very grateful for that.”
She explains that she has focused on making music since she was nine years old. Now, she’s ready to take a step back.
“I didn’t really pay attention to anything besides my craft — which is great, and I love it. I love making music, I love writing,” Perry went on. “But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling.”
Perry has been candid that the commercial failure of her last album “Witness” gave her “situational depression.”
“I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” she told Vogue Australia.