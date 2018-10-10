Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its new class of nominees on Tuesday, which includes Janet Jackson. This marks Jackson’s third nomination for the prestigious recognition. She was also nominated in 2016 and 2017.

The rest of the nominees include Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, The Zombies and Todd Rundgren.

On Dec. 9, more than 1,000 artists historians, and music industry professionals will vote on who will receive the coveted spots in the Hall of Fame. The chosen musicians will be inducted on March 29, 2019 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO at a later date. SiriusXM will also broadcast the ceremony on the radio.

Fans can also have a say in the process by voting for their favorite artists at rockhall.com.

One vote per day is allowed. The top five artists will be added to the “fans ballot” which will be tallied with the other ballots.