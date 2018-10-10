BD Wong marries partner Richert Schnorr

Actor BD Wong married his partner Richert Schnorr in Brooklyn on Sunday.

According to the New York Times, the couple met in 2010 at a singles event in New York.

Schnorr shared the news on Instagram posting a photo of the couple.

“I’m getting married today,” Schnorr captioned the photo.

He also posted a photo from the wedding ceremony writing, “It really kinda is the happiest day of your life. Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves.”

Wong is best known for his roles on “Law & Order: SVU,” “Jurassic Park,” “Mr. Robot,” “Gotham” and most recently, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”