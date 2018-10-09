PHOTOS: Through rain and shine, runners took to Baldwin Park for COWP’s Drag Race 5K

ORLANDO | The weather didn’t keep the runners away as more than 200 people showed up to Harbor Park to participate in the first ever Come Out With Pride, partnering with the Zebra Coalition, Drag Race 5K on Oct. 8.

The runners sprinted, strolled and walked through the sometimes clear, sometimes rainy Baldwin Park dressed in their most colorful and fashionable attire.

As the runners crossed the finish line, they were rewarded with a shiny new metal, a bottle of water and a tasty banana.

The Drag Race 5K was the first in a weeklong series of events leading up to the Come Out With Pride festival and parade on Oct. 13.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.