PHOTOS: Come OUT St. Pete celebrates second annual festival

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete (COSP) held its second annual street festival in the Grand Central District following its inaugural parade Oct. 6.

Beginning at 12 p.m., vendors shared their goods and services with festival fans across the district. Entertainers also captivated audiences at The Garage, Pom Pom’s, Steep Station, Numex Chile, Right Around the Corner, The Queens Head, URBAN Comfort, Punky’s Bar and Grill, Dog Bar and Old Key West Bar & Grill.

At 1 p.m., community leaders and supporters joined together to celebrate the reopening of Metro Wellness and Community Centers’ LGBTQ Welcome Center. “It was our goal to create a safe place for those looking to build a network of friends or find access to LGBTQ-friendly resources,” Lorraine Langlois, CEO of Metro, shared ahead of the ceremony. “Whether someone is just coming out or in a new city looking to make friends, we want St. Petersburg to have a resource for all.”

Watermark was on hand to celebrate – you can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.