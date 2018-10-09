CNN’s Kaitlan Collins apologizes for homophobic tweets

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 9, 2018
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins apologized on Sunday for anti-gay tweets that resurfaced from her college days.

Collins, 26, posted the tweets in 2011. In one tweet, Collins calls her friend a “fag.” In another tweet, she says she doesn’t know if she wants to room with a lesbian. The tweets were screenshot and shared by Log Cabin Republicans.

Collins immediately issued an apology also via Twitter.

“When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize,” Collins tweeted.

Log Cabin Republicans tagged Matt Dornic, CNN’s vice president of digital partnerships, in the post. Dornic responded that he accepts Collins’ apology.

“I’m a proud gay man. And I am a proud friend of @kaitlancollins. Tho I’m disappointed that she ever used the word (even as an immature college kid), I can say with certainty it doesn’t reflect her feelings toward the LGBTQ community. She’s apologized and I accept that,” Dornic writes.

