Cameron Monaghan announces exit from ‘Shameless’

Cameron Monaghan is leaving the Showtime comedy/drama “Shameless.”

Monaghan, 23, has portrayed Ian Gallagher since the series’ premiere in 2011. Ian’s storylines have included coming out as gay, illegally joining the military and managing his bipolar disorder.

In an Instagram post, Monaghan bid farewell to his character.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious,” Monaghan writes. “All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

Monaghan reveals that he has known about his departure since last year but wanted to keep it a secret from fans.

“This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?” he concluded.

Monaghan will also appear as Jeremiah on the final season of “Gotham.”

Emmy Rossum (Fiona) has also announced she will be leaving the show this season. Her departure episode is unknown.

“Shameless” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.