Kacey Musgraves is ‘pissed’ country music isn’t LGBT-inclusive

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is frustrated that the country music industry isn’t LGBT-inclusive.

During the New Yorker Festival on October 5, Vulture asked Musgraves about her LGBT following.

“What I think it is — someone told me this recently and it broke my heart — they said, ‘I’ve grown up loving country music and I grew up gay in a small town, and country music has always felt like a big party that I wasn’t invited to.’ Oh my god, you’re invited to my party,” Musgraves replied. “It’s crazy that a certain kind of a person could feel excluded from a genre that’s so real — or supposed to be so real. That has always really pissed me off. Because I love the genre so much, I felt, ‘Well fine, maybe I’ll just have an all-gay audience.’”

She went on to say she became an LGBT ally when a friend came out to her after they graduated high school.

“I was the first person he told,” she continued. “I had an idea, it was an unspoken thing, but it was so painful and hard for him to tell me, even though I was totally fine with it. Thinking about him and all of those other kids who are like, ‘I love country music, why can’t I be a part of this? Why isn’t my narrative included?’ I don’t know.”

Musgraves has strived to become an LGBT-affirming voice for country music fans.

“I keep dreaming of the day when we have a gay country music icon, that is loud and proud and really, like, a hero for country music fans, especially in these small towns where [LGBTQ people] are terrified of being themselves and feel like they have to hide,” Musgraves told the Huffington Post in March.

She also is a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” winner Trixie Mattel is a Musgraves fan.