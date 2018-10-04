Come OUT St. Pete: When and where to come out

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete (COSP) returns for its second outing with an inaugural parade and five days of events Oct. 4-11.

COSP kicks off Oct. 4 with the Taste of Grand Central, a celebration of restaurants in the Grand Central District. It’s also where the majority of the celebration’s events will take place; something COSP Co-Chair Jimmy Biascan says is intentional.

“It’s considered ‘the gayborhood,’” he says. “Year-round there are rainbow flags flying everywhere. It’s where the majority of our community goes to spend their money; to eat, drink and have a good time.”

COSP’s second outing features a wide variety of options for participants to do that and much more. Check out Watermark’s coverage here and a full event listing below.

Oct. 4

Taste of Grand Central

6-10 p.m. | Central Ave.

A progressive dining experience across Punky’s Bar and Grill, PomPom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, URBAN Comfort, The Queens Head and Community Cafe.

50/50 and The Sin Wheel Night

7- 11 p.m. | Old Key West Bar & Grill

Guests will have the chance to win prizes as funds are raised for Come OUT St. Pete.

Oct. 5

Come Out, Stay Out LGBT Senior Resource Fair

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Sunshine Senior Center

The LGBT Elder Initiative’s vendor fair will focus on connecting the service market and LGBT elder community.

Metro LGBTQ+ Seniors vs. Youth Bowling Contest

6– 8 p.m. | Ten Pin Lanes

Metro Wellness and Community Centers hosts a friendly LGBTQ+ competition between seniors and youth.

“Croiseurs Della Noche (Cruisers of the Night)” Fashion Show

7– 9 p.m. | VFW Post 39

Local entertainers and fashion designers celebrate transgender and drag life, featuring Ms. Come OUT St. Pete Ashlee T. Bangkx.

Come OUT St. Pete Weekend Launch Party

9 p.m.– 3 a.m. | G St Pete

Drink specials and raffles help launch Come OUT St. Pete’s weekend of festivities.

Oct. 6

Come OUT St. Pete Parade

10 a.m.– 12 p.m. | Grand Central Gayborhood

The inaugural parade beginning at 20th St. and heading west on Central Ave. will feature a block-long rainbow flag.

Metro LGBTQ+ Welcome Center Open House

10 a.m.– 9 p.m. | LGBT Welcome Center

Metro Wellness & Community Centers’ center welcomes guests to their re-launched space, featuring Mayor Rick Kriseman’s presentation from 1 –2 p.m.

Grand Central Proud Festival

12-6 p.m. | Grand Central District

Local small businesses, artists and makers sell goods and services immediately following the parade; including entertainment at The Garage, PomPom’s, Steep Station, Numex Chile, Right Around the Corner, The Queens Head, URBAN Comfort, Punky’s Bar and Grill, Dog Bar and Old Key West Bar & Grill.

The Florida Orchestra’s Pride Weekend: Bernstein’s Broadway

2–4 p.m.; 8–10 p.m. | Mahaffey Theatre

The Florida Orchestra celebrates National Coming Out Day with favorites from composer Leonard Bernstein.

Official After Party

9 p.m.–3 a.m. | Enigma Bar & Lounge

The official after party for Come OUT St. Pete features music by DJ Blake Blaze.

Oct. 7

2nd Annual Over the Rainbow Grand Central Challenge

11 a.m.–3 p.m. | Grand Central District

Multiple teams will compete in challenges across Grand Central’s restaurants, bars and businesses.

Come OUT St. Pete Beach Party

11 a.m.–5 p.m. | Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

A fun-filled day at the beach in front of Hurricane Seafood Restaurant in Pass-a-Grille.

Sunset Rooftop Tea by the Sea

5-9 p.m. | Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

Snacks will be provided as DJ Power Infiniti, Christi Spice, Mayven Missbehavin, Zia Sandia and Tony Tesla entertain.

Oct. 11

Come OUT St. Pete Day Proclamation

3–4 p.m. | St. Petersburg City Hall

The city celebrates Oct. 11 as Come OUT St. Pete and National Coming Out Day at City Hall.

Deb Hunseder Live

6–9 p.m. | Punky’s Bar & Grill

Deb Hunseder performs live in celebration of National Coming Out Day.