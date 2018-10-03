Keith Haring sculpture to be placed in AIDS Garden Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) | Officials say a sculpture by the late artist Keith Haring will be placed at the AIDS Garden Chicago.

The Keith Haring Foundation said September 27 that the artwork will be called “Self-Portrait.” The foundation welcomed Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Alderman Tom Tunney for the announcement.

It will be located on the Lake Michigan lakefront between Belmont and Diversey harbors.

The sculpture will be joined by new trees, plants and landscaping as a tribute to the thousands of Chicago residents affected by AIDS. The AIDS Garden Chicago is on a 2.5-acre plot and is supported by the Chicago Park District.

The 30-foot-tall sculpture is provided through a gift by the Keith Haring Foundation with the support of Rosenthal Fine Art .