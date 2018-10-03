Equality Florida brings transgender workplace training to Orlando

ABOVE: Gina Duncan speaking at an Equality Florida event at Orlando City Hall in 2015. Photo by Dana Ng

ORLANDO | Equality Florida will host the organization’s Transgender Dynamics in the Workplace workshop at the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16.

The workshop includes a panel discussion with corporate leaders, as well as an appearance from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. The event looks to educate attendees on transgender workplace issues and concerns, as well as offer ways to improve policies and protocols for transgender employees.

“We are very thrilled that we will be having a panel discussion with corporate leaders from across Central Florida who are embracing diversity in the workplace,” says Gina Duncan, Equality Florida’s director of transgender equality. “They’ll talk about their challenges, they’ll talk about their successes and they’ll talk about their best practices.”

To kick off the event, Dyer will be providing a keynote speech.

Duncan, who will lead the workshop, has presented the training to various organizations and conferences across the country, including the Society of Human Resources Management.

The panel discussion will include representatives from several Central Florida organizations such as MBA Orlando, One Pulse Foundation, Out & Equal, Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, Bliss Cares and the City of Orlando.

Equality Florida isn’t just bringing these workshops to the business community. They have also presented them to media outlets, law enforcement, faith-based communities and health organizations.