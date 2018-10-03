Come OUT St. Pete returns with inaugural parade in second Pride-filled year

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete (COSP) will return for its second outing with an inaugural parade and five days of events Oct. 4-11.

The organization’s mission is to inspire those in the LGBTQ community to live genuinely, raise awareness of LGBTQ issues and encourage public support from community allies. It began last year as a committee of the Grand Central District Association but has since applied for its own 501(c)(3) designation.“We’re getting to do what we want,” COSP Co-Chair Jimmy Biascan says. “We’ve been able to be much more organized and we have more of a focus on our events.”

Biascan joined the organization’s board this year to spearhead that focus, which he does with co-chair Mandy Keyes.

Events begin Oct. 4 with the Taste of Grand Central, a celebration of restaurants in the Grand Central District. It’s also where the majority of events will intentionally take place.

“It’s considered ‘the gayborhood,’” Biascan says. “Year-round there are rainbow flags flying everywhere. It’s where the majority of our community goes to spend their money; to eat, drink and have a good time.”

“It’s great to be able to support the community that gives back to us year-round,” he continues. “They’re always here for us and it’s great to have our celebration in the middle of it.”

That celebration will be even grander this year, he asserts, pointing to COSP’s inaugural parade held on Oct. 6. Beginning at 20th St. and heading west on Central Ave. to disperse at 30th St., it will be the first daytime parade held in the neighborhood since St. Pete Pride in 2013.

“Bringing a parade back to Grand Central is definitely something the community has voiced for some time,” Biascan says. “It’s really cool to be able to give them what they want.”

The parade will feature a custom rainbow flag, running one city block in length, which will be unfurled along the route.

Following this, over 70 vendors will partake in the Grand Central Proud Festival. Businesses and artists will highlight their goods and services surrounded by entertainment.

Metro Wellness and Community Centers will also unveil its re-launched LGBTQ Welcome Center Oct. 6, which features an LGBTQ+ artist boutique, a wide range of business and education resources and more.

“Whichever type of person you are in the community, we’ve tried to pique your interests,” Biascan says. “There’s something for everyone.”

Keyes stresses that COSP is about community. “I’m looking forward to us coming together and showing that love for your neighbor, and for your true authentic self, is the most important thing,” she says.

“Encouraging people to be themselves allows them to cultivate their uniqueness.”

It’s why COSP culminates on National Coming Out Day Oct. 11. “It’s in celebration of coming out,” Biascan says. “To see a huge celebration of us together with smiles on our faces will hopefully encourage others to be brave enough to come out and be their true selves amongst us.

“If you’ve already come out and gone through those motions, come out and show support for those who need help,” Biascan adds. “Everything we do is geared toward inclusivity and the forward movement of the LGBTQ+ community.”