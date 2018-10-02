Trixie Mattel and Katya will bring back web series ‘UNHhhh’

Trixie Mattel and Katya are reviving their web series “UNHhhh” this fall.
World of Wonder Presents Plus will start streaming new, uncensored episodes of “UNHhhh” starting on Oct. 17. Censored versions of the episodes will be uploaded to YouTube one week later.
Mattel and Katya made the announcement to an enthusiastic crowd during their reunion panel at RuPaul’s DragCon New York on Saturday.
UNHhhh is BACK, kitty girls! 😻 Catch this clip of our Trixie & Katya panel at #DragCon NYC where @trixiemattel and @katya_zamo announce the return of UNHhhh on #WOWPresents Plus 🔥 Watch the full trailer NOW on the @worldofwonder Twitter! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/DdciQqST8l
— RuPaul's DragCon (@RuPaulsDragCon) September 29, 2018
Watch the trailer here.