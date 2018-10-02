Trixie Mattel and Katya will bring back web series ‘UNHhhh’

Trixie Mattel and Katya are reviving their web series “UNHhhh” this fall.

World of Wonder Presents Plus will start streaming new, uncensored episodes of “UNHhhh” starting on Oct. 17. Censored versions of the episodes will be uploaded to YouTube one week later.

Mattel and Katya made the announcement to an enthusiastic crowd during their reunion panel at RuPaul’s DragCon New York on Saturday.

UNHhhh is BACK, kitty girls! 😻 Catch this clip of our Trixie & Katya panel at #DragCon NYC where @trixiemattel and @katya_zamo announce the return of UNHhhh on #WOWPresents Plus 🔥 Watch the full trailer NOW on the @worldofwonder Twitter! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/DdciQqST8l — RuPaul's DragCon (@RuPaulsDragCon) September 29, 2018

The successful web series had made its way to television on the “The Trixie & Katya Show” on Viceland. Katya took a hiatus from filming in January after revealing a substance abuse relapse. Bob The Drag Queen filled in for the remaining episodes.

Watch the trailer here.