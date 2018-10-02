Trixie Mattel and Katya will bring back web series ‘UNHhhh’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 2, 2018
Trixie Mattel and Katya are reviving their web series “UNHhhh” this fall.

World of Wonder Presents Plus will start streaming new, uncensored episodes of “UNHhhh” starting on Oct. 17. Censored versions of the episodes will be uploaded to YouTube one week later.

Mattel and Katya made the announcement to an enthusiastic crowd during their reunion panel at RuPaul’s DragCon New York on Saturday.

The successful web series had made its way to television on the “The Trixie & Katya Show” on Viceland. Katya took a hiatus from filming in January after revealing a substance abuse relapse. Bob The Drag Queen filled in for the remaining episodes.

