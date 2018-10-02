Student accused of being neo-Nazi leaves Southern Illinois University

By : wire report
October 2, 2018
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) | An official at Southern Illinois University says a student accused earlier this month of belonging to a white supremacist neo-Nazi group is no longer enrolled in the school.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler tells The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that as of Wednesday the male student was no longer enrolled at the Carbondale campus but said that the students’ rights to privacy prevented her from identifying the student or elaborating on the reasons for his departure.

The student left campus after officials discovered that he had posted chat messages using slurs against African-Americans and homosexuals, spoke of hating Jewish people and posted offensive photograps.

