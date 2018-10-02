Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ releases first teaser

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 2, 2018
“Rocketman,” a biopic about Elton John, gave a sneak peek of Taron Egerton as John in its first teaser.

The film follows John from his youth through his evolution into a musical idol in the 1970s as he prepares for the release of his critically-acclaimed album “Honky Chateau.”

“Rocketman” is directed by Dexter Fletcher who was tapped as Bryan Singer’s replacement for the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The story is based on John’s life but Fletcher called the film more of a “musical fantasy” in a recent interview.

Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard also star in the film.

“Rocketman” opens in theaters on May 17, 2019.

Watch below.

