Cher wanted Kennedy Center honor during Obama years

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 2, 2018
Cher will be a recipient of the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors but the pop icon wanted to receive the honor sooner.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cher says she “wanted to get it so badly” during Obama’s years in office.

President Donald Trump has still not announced if he will be present for the ceremony but if he does he will have to face Cher who has never shied away from speaking her mind on Trump’s politics.

Other honorees will include the musical “Hamilton,” composer and pianist Philip Glass, country singer Reba McEntyre and composer and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be recorded on Dec. 2 and broadcast on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

