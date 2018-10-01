Gay rights lawyer, House speaker, indy candidate run for AG

DETROIT (AP) | The three major candidates for Michigan attorney general have put criminals in prison during their law careers. But that’s where the parallels end.

Democrat Dana Nessel is best known for fighting to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage. Tom Leonard, the Republican contender, is speaker of the House in Lansing. Chris Graveline is on the ballot as an independent.

Their goal is to become Michigan’s next chief law enforcer with a staff of 281 attorneys.

The attorney general’s office routinely represents state agencies in all legal matters. But the elected attorney general also has much discretion while serving a four-year term.

Nessel pledges to replace the special prosecutor in the Flint water cases. Leonard wants to focus on mental health. Graveline wants to help high-crime urban areas.