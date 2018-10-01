Barbra Streisand protests Trump on new song ‘Don’t Lie to Me’

Barbra Streisand blasted President Donald Trump on her new single “Don’t Lie to Me.” The song is featured on her upcoming album “Walls,” which will be released on Nov. 2.

Thrilled to announce that my new album WALLS is coming out Nov 2nd including a song I co-wrote, “Don’t Lie To Me,” which is out now. This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you. #BarbraWalls https://t.co/WXGXXBlchp pic.twitter.com/tmAdIYcBgm — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 27, 2018

“How do you sleep when the world keeps turning? / All that we built has come undone / How do you sleep when the world is burning? / Everyone answers to someone,” Streisand croons on the track.

In an interview with Billboard, Streisand explained why she chose to take aim at Trump.

“I’ve written many articles about this… this person… who has no manners, insults everybody, makes fun of disabled people. I don’t know what to say, I’ve written like 15 Huffington Post pieces. This way my way to do my record, because what else could I think about? It’s my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history. What it says about America. We have to give up the electoral college system, that’s what I know. I think people should vote for the president of the United Status – the popular vote should count. Give people a voice; one vote, one voice,” Streisand says.

