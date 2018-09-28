Rosie O’Donnell in the running to replace Julie Chen on ‘The Talk’

Rosie O’Donnell could be headed toward a permanent seat at “The Talk.”

O’Donnell guest hosted on the talk show Sept. 28 alongside “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba. According to Deadline, O’Donnell is being considered to join “The Talk” for good.

this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of @TheTalkCBS – dont miss it !! ❤️♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxfbydksqA — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018

Julie Chen announced her exit from the show after her husband CBS CEO Leslie Moonves left the network in the wake of numerous sexual assault allegations.

O’Donnell is no stranger to the talk show format. She hosted her self-titled daytime talk show from 1996-2002. She also had a short-lived run as a co-host on “The View” from 2006-2007 and a brief few months period in 2014.

O’Donnell fueled even more speculation she was in consideration for “The Talk” when she shared on Twitter she would be willing to move to the West Coast to film the show.