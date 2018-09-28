Michael Darby of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ charged with sexual assault

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Michael Darby has been charged with sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Darby, 59, is married to “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Ashley Darby. The couple own the Australian restaurant Oz in Arlington, Va., which is frequently shown on the show.

Orville Palmer, a cameraman for “Real Housewives of Potomac,” alleges that Darby “grabbed and groped” his butt while filming for the show on Sept. 1. NBC4 Washington reports that filming took place at a home on Pleasant Hill Drive in Potomac, Md.

“As I turned around he smiled and gave me a flirtatious look,” Palmer claims in the documents.

Palmer says he told Darby to stop and then notified his supervisor.

Darby has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact. The maximum sentence would be 11 years in prison.

Palmer also filed for a restraining order from Darby after another alleged incident at L2 Lounge in Georgetown in August. Palmer alleges that Darby kicked him in the butt during filming. However, the restraining order was denied.

Darby’s actions have come into question on the show. In season one, “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Gizelle Bryant says she saw Darby “squeezing” another man’s butt. Ashley said it was “a joke.”

“My man has sex with me, he loves me and he gives it to me good,” Ashley said. “So quite frankly, whatever he does in joking manners is not a reflection of my man’s sexuality. You’re reading into it so far.”