Christina Aguilera opens comeback tour with gay proposal

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 28, 2018
Comments: 0

Christina Aguilera kicked off her “Liberation” tour at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Sept. 25, her first tour in over a decade, by helping a gay man propose to his partner.

Aguilera closed out her set with the song “Unless It’s With You” from her new album “Liberation.” The lyrics include “I don’t want to get married, unless it’s with you.” She donned a white dress for the wedding-themed song.

She invited gay couple Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis on stage with her. Aguilera gave the microphone to Lear who got down on one knee and proposed to Kontomanolis who said yes.

Watch below.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Christina Aguilera releases new music for first time in six years