Christina Aguilera opens comeback tour with gay proposal

Christina Aguilera kicked off her “Liberation” tour at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Sept. 25, her first tour in over a decade, by helping a gay man propose to his partner.

Aguilera closed out her set with the song “Unless It’s With You” from her new album “Liberation.” The lyrics include “I don’t want to get married, unless it’s with you.” She donned a white dress for the wedding-themed song.

She invited gay couple Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis on stage with her. Aguilera gave the microphone to Lear who got down on one knee and proposed to Kontomanolis who said yes.

Watch below.