Watermark Giveaway: A pair of tickets to the Orlando Science Center’s Science Night Live

Do you love learning? Do you love drinking? If you answered yes to of these questions than the Orlando Science Center has the perfect event for you!

Science Night Live, a 21+ event, is back with another chance to experience the Orlando Science Center after dark with fun, education, drinks and light bites and we want to send you and a friend to experience it.

To enter, comment down below and let us know who your favorite scientist is. We will select a winner at random on Oct. 3 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This event is 21+ therefore you and your guest MUST be over 21 to enter/win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Good luck!