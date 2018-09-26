Randy Rainbow takes on Kavanaugh in ‘Camelot’ parody

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 26, 2018
Comedian Randy Rainbow critiqued Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP’s support of him in the face of sexual assault allegations through a musical parody.

Rainbow starts the video interviewing Kellyanne Conway about Kavanaugh before breaking into a parody of the musical “Camelot.”

“Republicans assumed he was a shoo-in. Political control was all they saw. But look whose reputation’s now in ruin. Judge Kavanaugh,” Rainbow sings.

“Now he’s accused of sexual misconduct. A crime at which our president’s a pro. And though some say ‘pshaw,’ some find it, well, a flaw. Still, privileged old white assholes can’t say no to Kavanaugh,” he continues.

Watch below.

