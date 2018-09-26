Randy Rainbow takes on Kavanaugh in ‘Camelot’ parody

Comedian Randy Rainbow critiqued Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP’s support of him in the face of sexual assault allegations through a musical parody.

Rainbow starts the video interviewing Kellyanne Conway about Kavanaugh before breaking into a parody of the musical “Camelot.”

“Republicans assumed he was a shoo-in. Political control was all they saw. But look whose reputation’s now in ruin. Judge Kavanaugh,” Rainbow sings.

“Now he’s accused of sexual misconduct. A crime at which our president’s a pro. And though some say ‘pshaw,’ some find it, well, a flaw. Still, privileged old white assholes can’t say no to Kavanaugh,” he continues.

Watch below.