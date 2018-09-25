Sam Smith opens up on relationship with ex Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith got candid about his nine-month relationship with “13 Reasons Why” star Brandon Flynn in a new interview with the Times U.K.

“Brandon was wonderful,” Smith, 26, says.“I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

Smith didn’t give details for the split but says, in general, his career makes dating hard.

“My life from the outside can seem glamorous, but the reality is that I am on tour every other year and I’m never home, and it’s public,” Smith says.

As for his relationship style, Smith revealed that he’s all about the romance.

“I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents,” Smith says. “I feel like I’m in a Richard Curtis film all the time, which is bad because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it’s not.”

Smith notes that “seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing,” but he isn’t ready to dip back into the dating pool just yet.

“Right now, the thought of getting into a relationship is too much,” Smith says. “I just want to marry my job, work really hard and hopefully, when I’m not looking for [love], it will come.”