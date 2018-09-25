New York Yankees announce LGBT scholarships for Stonewall’s 50th anniversary

The New York Yankees will launch an LGBT initiative in 2019 that will provide scholarships to high school students to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative will award five $10,000 scholarships to one graduating public high school student from each of the five boroughs who” have demonstrated academic achievement, a commitment to equality and impactful support for the LGBTQ community.”

Today, we announced the Yankees-Stonewall Initiative, which will provide $50,000 worth of scholarships through five $10,000 college scholarships to be presented to one student from each of the five boroughs. pic.twitter.com/qm2hvx8y3X — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 21, 2018

The students will be awarded the scholarships at Yankee Stadium from June 17-26, 2019.

“Through this initiative we are proud to recognize the profound historical impact of Stonewall and celebrate the many meaningful contributions of the LGBTQ community,” Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “The Yankees wholeheartedly support equality for all individuals and applaud any efforts which make our society more inclusive and tolerant. It is our hope that this scholarship program will serve as a springboard for young LGBTQ student community members and advocates as they continue the pursuit of their dreams, ambitions and livelihoods.”

The Yankees and the L.A. Angels were notably the only two Major League Baseball teams that have never hosted an LGBT Pride event. Now, both teams have planned Pride events for 2019.