Two contestants on ‘Bachelor: Vietnam’ leave competition for each other

Two contestants on the Vietnamese version of “The Bachelor” shocked viewers when they left a rose ceremony to be together.

Truc Nhu and Minh Thu are two women competing for the affections of Nguyen Quoc Trung, During a rose ceremony. Thu reveals she has fallen in love but with another contestant.

“I went into this competition to find love,” Thu tells Trung. “But I’ve found that love for myself. But it isn’t you. It’s someone else.”

Thu then embraces Nhu and asks her to come home with her.

Nhu, who has already received a rose, tells Trung that she has to leave the competition to be with Thu.

“I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Nhu says.

Trung doesn’t accept her resignation easily and begs her to stay in the competition.

“I want to ask, if you decide this, would you feel regretful? This doesn’t change my decision,” he says. “I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you’ll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say.”

Nhu apologizes but ultimately decides to leave with Thu.

“I know you’ll find someone who really loves you, who understands you, who knows how to take care of you, who can look at you from afar and know how you’re feeling. I’m sorry,” Nhu says.

The two women left the rose ceremony together but People reports that Trung followed Nhu and convinced her to stay.

