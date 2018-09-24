‘Superman’ actor Dean Cain slammed for speaking at anti-LGBT event

Actor Dean Cain, best known for portraying Superman on the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” came under fire after he agreed to speak at the Family Research Council’s Value Voters summit over the weekend.

The Family Research Council has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center which describes the group’s intention as “to denigrate LGBT people as the organization battles against same-sex marriage, hate crime laws, anti-bullying programs and the repeal of the military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy.” The summit’s lineup included names such as Michele Bachmann, Mike Pence, Tony Perkins and Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips.

Cain appeared at the event in promotion of his upcoming movie “Gosnell,” where he plays a detective who imprisons abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell. Cain has stated before that he is a supporter of LGBT rights but his decision to speak at the summit was a red flag for some including GLAAD.

You’ll even be rubbing shoulders with “conversion therapy” activists if you go to #VVS18. https://t.co/gQrYTDQDmX — GLAAD (@glaad) September 20, 2018

Here’s the thing, @RealDeanCain: Allies should not turn a blind eye to the people, groups, and rhetoric that propel this event. There is no event on the calendar that is more rabidly against LGBTQ people and our rights. #VVS18 — GLAAD (@glaad) September 20, 2018

Cain defended his decision by saying he would voice his support for LGBT rights and of pro-choice but the main reason for attending the event would be to promote his film.

I hope they ask me about my support for gay rights, and the fact that I’m pro-choice. I’m happy to have that conversation. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 20, 2018

I’m not there to do anything other than discuss the film, GOSNELL. And I’m pro-choice. That will probably take-up the bulk of the time. I’m not there to preach or to lecture—I hope they ask about my support for gay rights. I haven’t studied their record. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 20, 2018

I’m discussing a film- and I’m happy to speak to any group. I don’t change my beliefs based on the audience. Perhaps it will spark a good conversation- — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 20, 2018

I don’t get paid to promote the film. And I don’t care to listen to your self-righteous prattling. Adios. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 20, 2018

Towleroad reports that at the summit Cain was asked if he was ever pressured on social media for his choice.

“Yes. Certainly. I take that sort of heat and abuse every single day but it doesn’t bother me in the least…it doesn’t make me mad, it just shows people’s intolerance towards listening to another opinion. Just the fact that I’m here, just the fact that I’m here people were blowing me up all day long with the most ridiculous things that you could ever here. Talk about intolerance. It’s ridiculous. I take heat. It doesn’t bother me, I welcome it, because I sleep well at night. I know I’m doing something that matches my convictions and my heart and I’ll happily defend the things that I say and I stand for,” Cain said.

Best response to all those negative-minded haters – Dean, you rocked it!

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ms5dDHVrYX — ToniC🇦🇺 (@tonichiulli) September 22, 2018