Space Coast Pride kicks off 11th year with week full of events

MELBOURNE, Fla. | Space Coast Pride is expanding its festival for the first time in its 11-year history to include a full week of events.

SCP President Cortney Thompson says this year’s event is bigger than ever, with double the number of marathon runners and festival vendors.

“We wanted to provide more opportunities in case someone couldn’t make it to the festival or if they just wanted to come out to all the events,” Thompson says. “We wanted to reach different kinds of people and have that diversity.”

The week started with Pride Community Beach Day Sept. 23. Thompson says they had been wanting to do a beach day for a while but it finally came together this year.

“It was like, why are we not using what we have?” Thompson says. “We have miles of coastline in our backyard so it just made sense to take advantage of that.”

Throughout the week there will be chances to mix and mingle with other members of the Space Coast LGBTQ community, including a night of Painting with a Twist on Sept. 26. Attendees can try their hand at painting a masterpiece while enjoying their favorite alcoholic beverages.

Space Coast Pride kicks off the weekend with the third annual Rainbow Run 5K at Melbourne’s Historic Eau Gallie Arts District on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Cost to enter the race is $35.

The much-anticipated festival and parade, also at the Historic Eau Gallie Arts District, is on Sept 29 starting at 1 p.m. The festival features live music, vendors, entertainment, food and beverages, a kid’s zone and more. The festival and parade are free, open to the public and great for all ages.

Thompson says Pride on the Space Coast continues to grow every year despite the area being predominately conservative.

“Especially in the political climate that we’re in now, I think it’s important to provide opportunities to come together,” Thompson says.

For more information and full listing on events, visit SpaceCoastPride.org

Image courtesy Space Coast Pride.