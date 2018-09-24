Puerto Rico: A year after Hurricane Maria

By : Michael K. Lavers OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 24, 2018
SAN JUAN — Sept. 20 marked a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Many of the U.S. commonwealth’s more than 3 million residents are trying to return to some sense of normalcy, but signs of Maria’s destruction remain visible throughout Puerto Rico. Anger over the pace of recovery and President Trump’s response to Maria remain widespread across the island.

The Washington Blade was in Puerto Rico from Sept. 18-22 to report on the first anniversary of Maria and its continued impact on the island’s LGBTI community. (Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

