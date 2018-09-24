Australian singer Sam Sparrow weds partner Zion Lennox

Australian singer/songwriter Sam Sparrow married his partner Zion Lennox in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Friday. The couple announced the happy news on social media.

“So excited to be marrying the love of my life tomorrow @samsparro,” Lennox posted on Instagram.

“I’m married!!!” Sparrow announced on Twitter. He also received a congratulations from Sam Smith.

Congrats gorgeous x — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 24, 2018

Out British singer MNEK attended the nuptials and posted a photo of the celebration on Instagram.

Sparrow is best known for his 2008 single “Black and Gold” which reached number two on the U.K. charts.