Issue 25.19: Local Love

Lakeland filmmaker brings ‘At the End of the Day’ to Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Fest 29, The Reformation Project hosts sixth national LGBTQ Inclusion Conference in downtown Orlando, Pasco Pride holds inaugural festival, first in Pasco County, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 25.19 // Sept. 20-Oct. 3, 2018

On The Cover | Page 23

A Lakeland filmmaker, with cast and crew from Central Florida and Tampa Bay, brings his film, “At the End of the Day,” to the 29th annual Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

LGBTQ Inclusion | Page 8

The Reformation Project hosts its sixth national LGBTQ Inclusion Conference in downtown Orlando.

Pasco Proud | Page 10

Pasco Pride holds its inaugural festival at Sims Park in New Port Richey, a first for Pasco County.

Strange Bedfellows | Page 19

Viewpoint columnist Jason Leclerc looks at “Americanness” in the wake of Sen. John McCain’s passing.

Pulse Poetry | Page 31

Co-editor Roy G. Guzman talks about the release of “Pulse/Pulso,” an anthology of poems honoring the Pulse victims.

Wilde Trailes | Page 37

Michael Wanzie and David Gerrard bring Moises Kaufman’s “Gross Indecency” to the Footlight Theatre stage.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!