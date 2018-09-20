Gov. Baker to address national Republican LGBT organization

BOSTON (AP)| Gov. Charlie Baker is set to address the nation’s largest Republican LGBT organization.

The Massachusetts Republican will deliver the keynote address Oct. 2 at the Log Cabin Republicans Spirit of Lincoln Dinner in Washington.

The group said the annual event celebrates “prominent Republican leaders who support equality under the law for all, free markets, individual liberty, limited government, and a strong national defense.”

Baker in 2016 signed into law a bill guaranteeing that transgender people can use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender. Baker said at the time no one should be discriminated against because of their identity.

The group said the dinner is typically attended by more than 300 LGBT Republicans and straight allies — including dozens of GOP members of the U.S. House and Senate.