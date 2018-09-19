Suncoast Softball League kicks off 26th year

The Suncoast Softball League, organized in 1993 to promote a safe environment for gay men and women in the Tampa Bay area to play softball, kicked off its 26th year Sept. 16.

“It’s hard to believe! A small handful of us were here on opening day 26 years ago,” the organization shared via social media. “We never imagined how successful the league would become; what an impact in the community it would have; the people and critters we would help year after year.”The organization further noted that it is proud of what they have become. “We look forward to working with Tampa Pride, St Pete Pride and other community partners and our charities,” they concluded, “as we hit the field for our next 25 years!”

For more information about the league, visit SuncoastSoftball.org.