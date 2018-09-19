Roseanne Barr says her character dies of an overdose on ‘The Conners’

Roseanne Barr claims that her character Roseanne Conner will die from an opioid overdose on the “Roseanne” spin-off, “The Conners.”

In an interview for YouTube show “Walk Away,” Barr told host Brandon Straka about her character’s fate.

“They have her die of an opioid overdose,” Barr said.“So it wasn’t enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them, and that’s what they chose to do. So there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left.”

During the “Roseanne” reboot’s first and only season, Roseanne Conner has a storyline where she struggles with painkiller dependency.

ABC canceled “Roseanne” after Barr went on a Twitter rant against former Barack Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. The network has not confirmed Barr’s claim about her character.

“The Conners” premieres on Oct. 16 and will focus on the Conner family sans Barr.