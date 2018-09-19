PHOTOS: TIGLFF launches 29th year in Tampa Bay

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (TIGLFF) kicked off its 29th year with a launch party at The Vault Sept. 13.

“This year the TIGLFF board and staff have recommitted to making the festival for the community,” event co-chairs and board members Ed Lally and Rob Adkins shared ahead of the celebration. “The festival was founded for the community to come together, and while times have changed and access to LGBTQ+ film has expanded, the annual festival is still a time to view world-class cinema together with friends old and new.”

Film fans from across Tampa Bay gathered for drinks and culinary treats in honor of TIGLFF 29, and Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. You can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.